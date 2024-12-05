40 kilos of Rangoli created for the oath ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In just five hours, two rangoli artists used 40 kilograms of rangoli powder to create a beautiful design for Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony in Sambhajinagar. Mahesh Dorwat Patil and Mahendra Khajekar, two rangoli artists, created this rangoli. The grand rangoli display was organized at Paatidar Bhavan, marking Devendra Fadnavis' third term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. The rangoli conveys best wishes to the new CM. The exhibition was inaugurated on Thursday evening and will remain open for the next four days.