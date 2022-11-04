40 smart buses standing on the spot

Appointment of drivers, conductors delayed by private agency for eight months

Aurangabad:

A smart city bus service was started by the Smart City administration a few years ago. A private agency was appointed to provide manpower to drive the buses. However, as many as 40 buses are standing on the spot due to lack of drivers and conductors. The recruitment has been pending since the past eight months. The smart city administration has done nothing but to issue notice to the private agency.

In 2018, 100 buses were purchased from Tata Motors. In the first phases, more than 80 buses started plying on the roads. But the service was closed due to corona. The administration appointed a private agency to provide manpower for these buses. In the last year, the agency could not provide 100 drivers and 100 conductors for the bus service.

The administration has issued notices three to four times. Currently, only 58 buses are plying on 20 routes in the city. Around 40 buses cannot be started due to lack of repairs. The corporation has to rely on the ST workshop for engine repairs. Driving the smart bus has become dangerous as most of the bus needs engine repairs, brakes, wiring, tire replacements.

But these issues are neglected by the management. Smart City currently operates buses on only a few roads in the city. Therefore, thousands of commuters in the old city have to rely on expensive seater rickshaws every day.