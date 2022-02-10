41 new members join CA family in city

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

A total of 41 candidates from the city qualified for CA final examinations on Thursday. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the CA final examination held in November-December 2021, today. Chairman of the ICAI city branch CA Pankaj Soni said that 41 youths qualified CA final examinations.

Around 121 candidates of the old syllabus in the city appeared for the examinations while only 10 cleared it. A total of 22 students appeared for both groups. For Group-I, 50 youths took the examination while only 5 cleared for Group II, the total examinees were 49. Of them, only 5 cleared it.

There are two parts of CA Final (new syllabus) courses. There are 526 candidates for CA-final from the city. A total of 193 students appeared for both Group I and II while out of them 14 cleared both the groups.

Those who qualified group-I are 28 students while 22 candidates were successful in Group-II. For Group-I, a total of 157 students appeared while out of them, only 32 of them cleared it. Similarly, nearly 176 youths appeared out of them only 62 students cleared Group II.In CA Final (new syllabus), CA Mohammad Polewala secured first place in the city while CA Shubham Patil is in second place. CA Dhanshree Borde got third place. Also, the CA Foundation result was declared on the same day.

A total of 964 students appeared while out of them 225 cleared it. CA Pankaj Soni, WICASA chairperson CA Rupali Bothara congratulated the newly qualified CAs and welcomed them into the CA fraternity.

The list of newly qualified CAs is as below: Mohd Masood Polewala, Shubham Patil, Dhanshree Borde, Rupesh Khandelwal, Aditi Konarde, Yogesh Kahate, Maithilee Deshpande, Mustafa Bohra, Prarthana Agrawal, Sharadchandra Shelke, Shraddha Sarda, Pranav Amrutkar, Shreya Holani, Shubham Tholiya, Akash Navpute, Payal Ladda, Anup Joshi, Ashwin Kagde, Puja Rahude, Mansi Khandelwal, Vaishnavi Gandhi, Shubham Lakhotiya, Shefali Shah, Rushika Pandit, Shweta Patni, Bhavika Mohata, Devendra Kothari, Suyog Sakala, Leena Agashe, Ajay Dad, Shaikh Sohel, Aquib Shaikh, Chinmay Kulkarni, Akash Bhole, Saket Mahajan, Jugal Tolwani, Madhur Sabu, Yash Toshniwal, Anand Navander, Sanket Bangad, Mayur Malpani, Priyanka Agrawal, Pooja Zanwar and Sejal Goklani