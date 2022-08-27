437 senior citizens take free ride in ST bus

Implementation of the scheme started from Friday

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The senior citizens above 75 years of age got the facility of travelling in buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) free of cost from Friday. On the first day on Saturday, 437 senior citizens above the age of 75 travelled free of charge in the ordinary ST bus from the Aurangabad division.

The State government announced that senior citizens above 75 years of age can travel free of cost on all ST buses. The ST corporation administration issued a circular in this regard on Friday. The persons above 75 years of age will have to show aadhar card, pan card, election card, passport, driving license or identity card provided by the Central or State Governments to the conductor for availing the facility. This concession will be available to the senior citizens of Maharashtra to travel within the limits of the State of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, officials informed that ticket refunds will be given to citizens who made advance reservations before August 26.

Number of seniors citizens travelling on first day:

Depot Passengers

Cidco Bus Stand - 21

Central Bus Stand - 67

Paithan - 89

Sillod - 59

Vaijapur - 38

Kannad - 76

Gangapur - 86

Soygaon - 1