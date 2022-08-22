4,372 candidates registered for PG courses in Bamu

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

Around 4,372 candidates have registered for admission in the different postgraduate departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the admission process began in July and ended on August 21.

There are 2300 seats in 29 departments at the city campus and Osmanabad sub-campus.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that a total of 3,472 students have registered for admissions on 2300 seats of various courses in four faculties. Of them, 448 applications are incomplete.

He said that the counselling round for other university students would be held on September 1.

“The vacant seats of the round will be added to the home university students round which will be implemented from September 3 to 5.

The students were provided with an online paying facility so that they need visit cash counter or bank for the fees,” he said. He said that he was satisfied with the number of registered candidates figure.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, director of Students Development Board Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar and head of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department Dr Dinkar Mane were also present at the briefing.

Box

Result in 50 pc universities pending

When he was asked about the delay in undergraduate courses results declaration, he replied that UG results in 50 per cent universities of in the State are still pending.

“We will carry out the admission process even if the result is pending in other universities,” he added.

Box

Highest registration for sci courses

The highest number of candidates have registered for the Science faculty.

The faculty-wise number of students registered for PG admissions is as follows;

--Science and Technology (1989 application forms)

--Humanities (817)

--Interdisciplinary courses (385)

--Commerce and Management Science (182)