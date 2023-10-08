44 SPI candidates qualified NDA entrance test

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 44 students from the Service Preparatory Institute (SPI) qualified the entrance test conducted for admissions to the National Defence Academy (NDA) by the union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, SPI director Maj Syeda Firasat said that 19 candidates from the 45th batch and 25 students from the 46th batch qualified the NDA entrance test. Maj Firasat said that the UPSC conducted the entrance examination for the NDA admissions on September 3 while its result was declared on September 26.

“A total of 44 students qualified the entrance test. The interview for the selected candidates will be held next month. After the medical test, the final list of selected candidates will be declared. The selected candidates will get admission to 152 batch of NdA and 114 batch of Navy. The training of the selected candidates will commence on July 1, 2024,” she said.

The SPI director said that the institute produced more than 600 candidates since its inception in 1977.

She said that the SPI get prepares the candidates for written and oral examinations. Col Uday Pol, Mahesh Jagatap, superintendent Sanjay Mahajan, trainer Uttam Adhav and senior clerk Prakash Kulkarni were also present at the briefing.

Names of 11 selected candidates

She said that 11 candidates were selected for the NDA- admission in April 2023. The names of 11 candidates are as follows;

Army: Atharva Nikam and Rajvardhan Pawar (both from Pune), Anghat Bisht (Thane) and Sarang Ingle (Kolhapur).

Air Force: Atharva Jadhav (Nashik), Aryan Nakade (Nagpur), Manas Rajput and Vedant Rane (Jalgaon).

Navy: Malhar Deshmukh and Sujit More (both Pune) and Vedant Boche (Akola).