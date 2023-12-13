44th Flowers Exhibition in Feb
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2023 11:10 PM2023-12-13T23:10:02+5:302023-12-13T23:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Parks and Garden section of the Public Works Department will hold the two-day 44th divisional level flowers exhibition in the city on February 10 and 11, 2024.
Assistant Director of the Department J V Choghule appealed to people to participate in the flowers competition cum exhibition.