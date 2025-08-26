45 handcarts seized, raised plinths demolished from City Chowk to Tilak Path

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, which begins on Wednesday, the municipal corporation carried out a special anti-encroachment drive at City Chowk, Gulmandi, Tilak Path and surrounding areas. These spots usually witness heavy festive crowds, and illegal encroachments make movement difficult for devotees.

On Monday and Tuesday, the anti-encroachment squad seized 45 handcarts and cleared the roads. To prevent re-encroachment, Nagari Mitra Pathak have been deployed daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

Under the leadership of Santosh Wahule, incharge officer of the anti-encroachment department, a drive was conducted from City Chowk to Paithan Gate, where 25 handcarts were seized and six raised platforms of shopkeepers demolished.

In Tuesday’s action, a drive on Tilak Path and Gulmandi led to the seizure of 20 more handcarts, ensuring that the roads were fully cleared. The Corporation also warned traders not to extend platforms, install mannequins or keep iron ramps outside their shops. Customers must not park vehicles outside the white-marked zones, it was emphasized, said Wahule.

Wahule acknowledged that traffic police extended major support in the operation. He added that anti-encroachment squads will remain stationed in the area throughout the festival period from 10 am to 10 pm.