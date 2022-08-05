4.5 lakh workers register for e-shram card

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

After the Corona pandemic, the central government lodged e-shram scheme for the workers. Around 4.5 workers from the district have registered for e-shram cards in a year, informed the labour deputy commissionerate sources.

During the corona crisis, lakhs of labourers migrated from one place to another. However, the government did not have any data about the labourers in the country. Hence, an e-shram scheme was launched. The labourers can registered for this facility for free at the Common Service Centres (CSC). Under this scheme, after the death of the card-holder, his kin get Rs 2 lakh. If he gets handicapped, he gets the assistance Rs 1 lakh. The target of e-shram registration in the district is 12 lakh and 4.5 lakh registrations have been completed in one year.