45 stitches on face due to nylon kite string

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-wheeler rider sustained serious injuries after getting entangled in a nylon kite string, which wrapped around his face and caused cuts to his eyelids and ears. He suffered as many as 45 stitches. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 6 pm in front of Saraswati Bhuvan School at Bidkin.

The injured person has been identified as Haroon Bashir Shaikh (45, Kalyannagar, Bidkin). Haroon Shaikh was returning home to Bidkin on a two-wheeler from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday evening after attending his nephew’s wedding. As he reached in front of S. B. School, a nylon kite string got wrapped around his face, causing serious injuries to his face, cheeks, eyelids, and ears. He was admitted for treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where doctors had to administer 45 stitches. His condition is critical and treatment is ongoing.

Separate team formed for inquiry

The purchase and sale of nylon and Chinese kite strings are banned, and action is underway against nylon kite string sellers in the Bidkin area. So far, notices have been issued to 15 persons. Bidkin police said that a separate team has been formed to inquire into Sunday’s incident.