450-year-old Nath temple still carries its legacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 450-year-old temple in Aurangpura, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has become a pilgrimage site for devotees of Sant Eknath Maharaj. The temple, originally named Vitthal Rukhmai, was where Maharaj stayed while visiting his guru, Sadguru Janardhana Swamy in Daulatabad. Maharaj worshiped the idols of gods and goddesses at the temple, some of which are still present today.

The temple's black stone idols of Vitthal and Rukhmini, Vijay Panduranga (Balaji), Radhakrishna, and two cows and calves, were originally installed 450 years ago. In 2004, the temple underwent renovations, including the installation of a new idol of Vitthal-Rukhmai due to the old idol's wear and tear. The old idols are still worshiped daily, along with Nath Maharaj's idol.

After Eknath Maharaj's passing in 1599, the temple's name was changed to Nath Temple by his devotees. In 1960, a Board of Trustees was established, and in 2004, a marble statue of Nath Maharaj was installed. The temple has become an important pilgrimage site for devotees, who seek to pay their respects and worship the same idols he once did.