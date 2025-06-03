46K citizens deposited property tax online

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has provided a facility to pay the property tax online. Hence it has been observed that citizens’ interest in paying property tax online has rapidly increased. In the two months of April and May alone, a total of 46,364 citizens paid their property tax online. As a result, the CSMC treasury collected an amount of Rs 44 crores. During these two months, taxpayers received a 10 percent discount on the general tax (samanya kar). In June, the discount will be 8 pc.

Property tax is the backbone of the municipal corporation’s finances. The government has repeatedly directed to increase collections. However, only about 40 to 45 percent of citizens pay the tax every year. Around 80 to 90 percent of the collection comes from commercial property owners. Last year, collections reached Rs. 175 crore by March 31. The administration had set a target of Rs. 500 crore. Every year, the civic administration intensifies the collection drive starting December. This year, without much effort at the beginning of the financial year, Rs 44 crores have already been collected. In April and May, 46,364 citizens paid their taxes online. The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth decided to continue offering a 10 pc discount on the general tax in May as well. In June, an 8 pc discount will be available.

Rs 40 crore collected last year

In April and May last year, the municipal corporation had earned a revenue of Rs. 40.49 crore. Compared to last year, this year the revenue has increased by Rs 4 crore. Taxpayers who pay online receive a message and a receipt. If anyone has any complaints, they are requested to contact the tax assessment section at the municipal corporation headquarters, said Deputy Commissioner Vikas Navale.