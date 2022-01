471 corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

In all, 471 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Shriniketan Colony, Nathnagar, Devanagari, Shahgunj, Gaidya Vihar, Sahara Pride, Vishvabharti Colony, Urajanagar, Nandigram Colony, Jawahar Colony, Aryanagar, Shrinagar, Gajanannagar, Arihantnagar, Samarth Society, Shashtrinagar, Kailasnagar, Jaibhavaninagar, Sahkar Bank Colony, Cidco, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Ghati, Mayur Park (One each).

Cancer Hospital, Shahnoorwadi, Keshavnagari, Sandeshnagar, Sutgirni, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Jyotinagar, Osmanpura, Gajanan Colony, Uttaranagari, Town Centre, (Two each).

Garkheda area, N-4 (Three each).

Shivajinagar, Harsul (Four each).

Ulkanagari - 5, N-1 - 6, Satara area - 7, Beed By-pass - 8, N-2 - 9, N3 - 10, Others - 266.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon - 1. Phulambri, Khuldabad (Four each). Gangapur - 5, Paithan - 10, Vaijapur - 14, Kannad - 15, Sillod - 20, Aurangabad - 28.

One dies; total deaths: 3681

An 18 months old girl from Baba Kuti, Padegaon died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 27

New patients: 471 (City 370 Rural 101)

Total patients: 1,64,464

Cured - 1,52,862

Discharged today: 1052 (City 742 310 rural)

Active: 7921

Deaths: 3681 (01 dies on Thursday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 27

Total Doses: 43,36,050

First Dose: 27,97,541

Second Dose: 15,21,418