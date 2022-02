474 covid patients found in the district

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

In all, 474 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Tuesday.

Patients found in the city are from Gurudattanagar, Padegaon, Shahnoor Miya Dargah, Pratapnagar, Nakshatrawadi, Bansilalnagar, Cidco, Nakshatrawadi, Jyotinagar, Tarangan Society, Bansilalnagar, Shreyanagarm TV Centre, Balajinagar, Krantinagar, Brijwadi, Mayur Park, Gajanannagar, Ganeshnagar, N-1, Harsul, Uttaranagari, N-3, Balajinagar, Jawahar Colony, Mukundwadi, Satara area, Pundaliknagar, Jawahar Colony, Trimurti Chowk, Ramkrishnanagar and Malhar Chowk (one each), Railway Station road, Kanchanwadi, Vedantnagar, Samarthnagar, Shivajinagar, Garkheda area, Kaisar Colony, N-8, N-7, Ulkanagri, (Two each), Cidco, Kanchanwadi (Three each), Paithan road, N-2, Old ST Colony (four each), N-4 (5), N-5 (6), Beed Bypass (9) and others 232.

Patients found in rural areas are from Khultabad (2), Phulambri (12), Sillod, Vaijapur and Paithan (14 each), Kannad (21), Aurangabad (29) and Gangapur (36).

Final case tally in the district on Feb 1:

New cases: (City 332, Rural area 142)

Total patients: 1,67,016

Cured: 1,57,906

Discharged today : 873 (City 715, Rural 158)

Active : 5,413

Deaths: 3697 (2 deaths today)

Deaths (02):

A 65 year old man from Padegaon and 79 year old woman from Samarthnagar died on Tuesday.