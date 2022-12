49 including former corporator booked for gambling

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

City Chowk police booked 49 people including former corporator Afsar Khan, Ashok Dehade and others while gambling in the gambling den being run at Hotel Lucky Star at Mill Corner on Tuesday night, informed PI Ashok Giri. These included 25 gamblers and 22 hotel employees.

A police team led by PSI Rohit Gangurde and his team conducted a raid on Hotel Lucky Star. The gamblers were gambling on four tables in a closed room on the third floor of the hotel.

The other gamblers booked are Raju Sable (Phulenagar), Lalchand Ratnani (Rajabazar), Ramesh Kulkarni (Loni Pravara Sangam), Sheikh Nazir Sheikh Nawaz (Garkheda), Abdul Kaleem Abdul Hakim (Kaiser Colony), Moin Qureshi Qalandar Qureshi (Prabuddha Nagar), Anantrao Shelke (Morwad, Wadwani, District Beed), Govind Bajaj (Surananagar), Rajendra Jadhav (Beed), Ravi Magre (Chikalthana), Rajendra Omkar Badgujar (Shivajinagar), Gokul Chavan (Satkund, Kannad), Milind Ingle (Brijwadi), Sominath Avhad (Padli, Khultabad), Sandeep Megharamani (Sindhi Colony), Sadappa Marawad (Garkheda Area), Usman Khan Umar Khan (Golegaon), Sandeep Borade (Chikalthana), Ganesh Mhaske (Jadhavwadi), Ganpat Bargaje (Beed Bypass), Krishna Dalvi (Hanumannagar), Akshay Magare (Chikalthana), Dattu Horsil (Bhimnagar), Swapnil Chhabra (Nawabpura) and Kasim Ghulam Hussain Ghaswala (Afzal Society).

The police seized cash and articles worth Rs 2.02 lakh at the gambling den. Similar, articles worth Rs 44,160 were seized from the 22 employees of the hotel.