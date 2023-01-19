4.9 K aided, non-aided colleges tagged with ‘GIS Web Application’

Aurangabad: The Higher Education Department launched the ‘GIS Web Application’ to make information of all the granted and non-graned colleges of the State at a ‘click.

A total of 4,963 aided and non-aided colleges registered and tagged on the application. Of them, 372 colleges from the Aurangabad division were tagged on the application.

Mostly aided colleges provide information about the employees and establishment in the higher education department. During the information college, the non-aided colleges do not follow the action of higher education. The colleges' information of university and higher education does not match many a time. This creates confusion for the students seeking first admission to undergraduate degree courses.

The information about the availability of courses, teachers, colleges and intake is not available on time. It has also come to light that the majority of non-aided colleges do not disclose their details to the public.

Against the backdrop of this, the Department started the ‘Unified Solutions for HTED GIS’ web application. The college registration on the application was done before September in the first phase. The colleges were tagged after the submission of 18 types of information in the second phase.

Joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Satish Deshpande said that the tagging of 372 colleges was completed in the division.

The officers of the department said that the web application was prepared to make available required information available at one click for the Government and students.

Box

The documents like AISSE code, affiliation letter, autonomy status, general or minority, name of education society and college, year of establishment, NAAC accreditation status, were college in the camp and tagging was done.

Box

District-wise colleges tagging

The number of colleges tagged district-wise is as follows;

District---------number of colleges-----tagged colleges

Aurangabad-----272--------------------------167

Beed--------------112--------------------------90

Jalna---------------88--------------------------72

Osmanabad-----62----------------------------45