49 objections raised against CET of BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 49 objections were raised against the common entrance test (CET) conducted for admissions to BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM courses.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) held CET for Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS) in three sessions on May 29.

The question paper, candidate response, and correct answer key were displayed between June 8 and 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections. A total of Rs 1000 was charged for each objection. A total of 49 objections were raised by the candidates. The Cell appointed an expert committee to go through objections. The panel found 15 objections valid for the evaluation. It found four questions wrong. So, the students will get full marks for the four wrong questions. The Cell will declare the result soon.

Box

Subject name---------------total objections---valid objections

1 English Language---------34-------------------- 8

2 Reasoning------------------13-------------------- 5

3 General Knowledge-------2---------------------2

4 Computer Basics----------0----------------------0

Total-------------------------49---------------------15