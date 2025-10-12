4th round selection list of Bsc-Nursing released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The selection list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-IV of B Sc Nursing admission was released.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell issued the revised schedule and displayed the provisional combined merit list on October 7 for the fourth CAP round. The candidates allowed to fill online preference forms up to October 9.

The selection list was declared for the CAP round 4 on Saturday. There are 10,933 candidates names in the selection. Those who have selected can join the college physically along with required original documents and fees and fill status retention form up to October 16.

--Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates

--Candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled.

--This seat allotment is conducted on the approved seats from authority concerned

--It is compulsory for a candidate to join allotted college. If an aspirant fails to join, they will not be eligible for subsequent rounds.

Institutional level round

--Institutional round for vacant seats in Government, Private Unaided and Minority Colleges will commence on October 17.

--Provisional list of eligible candidates to be relased on October 17

--The eligible desirous candidate must apply in person to respective college in prescribe format between Ocotber 18 and 20.

--The general merit list and quota wise merit list to be released on October 20.