5-day State level Krida Mahotsav to be held in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will host a five-day State level Inter-university sports festival ‘Krida Mahotsav’ from December 3 to 7.

The Governor and chancellor of the universities has given the responsibility of organising the sports festival to Bamu, this year.

Teams from 20 universities of the State will arrive here to participate in the event. A meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the preparations. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the meeting.

VC Dr Yeole said that efforts would be made to provide qualitative basic facilities for the competition. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Sandeep Jagtap, Dr Uday Dongre, Dr Kalpana Zharikar, Chandrashekhar Ghuge, Dr Shatrunjay Kote, Dr Chandrajit Jadhav, Dr Dayanand Kamble and others were present. Competitions of ‘Kho Kho, Kabaddi, Basketball, Volleyball and Athletics will be conducted at the festival.

Meanwhile, Dr Dayanand Kamble was appointed incharge director of the Physical Education Department of the university in view of the sports festival. Dr Kamble has been in the field of sports for the past two decades. Currently, he is a director of the Physical Education Department of S B College.