5 education dept officers from M’wada transferred

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Priyarani Patil, the Joint Secretary of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) along with four officers of the Education Department from Marathwada were transferred on Thursday.

School Education and Sports Department issued transfer orders for 16 officers of the Education Department of the State today on request.

Among them is Priyarani Patil who was transferred as Education Officer of Beed (Secondary Department). The other officers from the region who were transferred are as follows; bracket indicated place of transfer;

--Sanjay Dhondiram Sasane-Education Officer-Zilla Parishad- Planning of Parbhani (Education Officer- Primary, Washim District),

--Prashant Prakashrao Digrajkar- Education Officer-Primary- Hingoli (Education Officer- Secondary, Nashik),

--Ashok Patil-Education Officer-ZP-Primary-Dharashiv (Education Officer-ZP Secondary, Palghar)

---Sanjay Shivram Panchgalle-Education Officer-Planning-ZP-Beed (Assistant Education Director, office of Deputy Director of Education, Latur)