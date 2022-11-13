5 held for betting online on cricket match

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

City Chowk police arrested five persons while betting online on the International T-20 semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday, said PI Ashok Bhandare.

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta received the information that online betting is being done at Crome Gents Parlour in Raja Bazar in the jurisdiction of City Chowk police. He directed API Syed Mohsin to execute a raid. Accordingly, PI Bhandare, API Syed, PSI Rohit Gandurde, Kalyan Chabukswar and others conducted a raid. They found that Shoeb Khan Sajed Khan (Nawabpura), Ritesh Parshuram Sadgure (Raja Bazar) were betting online on the link ‘https://onepluxexch.com/’. Based on the information based on them, Santosh Bhaulal Bassaiyye (Bhanudasnagar) Abhishek Sunil Agrawal (Ulkanagari) were also found betting on the cricket match. Shaikh Manjoor Shaikh Maqsood (Juna Mondha) was also found betting by searing on Crome application and gambling on the link ‘https://super100.net/’.

The police found that these five accused were working for the bookies Suresh alias Sanjubhau Ramnivas Jaju (Itwari, Nagpur) and Purab Jaiswal (Aurangabad). During the investigation, it was found that they had contact with some more bookies. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station based on the complaint lodged by PSI Rohit Gangurde.

Out of the five accused arrested, Shoeb is a fridge mechanic, Ritesh runs a salon, Santosh runs an online lottery shop, Santosh runs a grocery shop while Manjoor is an auto-rickshaw driver, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Cidco police acting on a tip-off that online betting is being done in the Cidco area, conducted a raid. However, they did not find anything there.