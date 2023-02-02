Mumbai: BMC spent Rs 10 crore on road repairs for G20 meet

The BMC spent Rs10 crore on road repairs for the G20 conference last month. The amount has been submitted to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal for post-facto approval. The civic body has also made a provision of Rs12 crore to resurface roads in Jogeshwari and Andheri in preparation for future meetings.

G20 delegations visited Mumbai on Dec 12-15, 2022. The roads from Mumbai International Airport in Andheri East up to Gateway of India were repaired and resurfaced urgently. The civic body had ensured pothole-free surfaces and kept the standards on par with international norms.

The road from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Gate 8 to the Western Express Highway, as well as Military Camp Road and CSMT Road, have been resurfaced.

As Mumbai will host other such meetings under India’s G20 Presidency, the BMC has now focused on resurfacing roads that are not concretised. Around a 200km network of 11 roads will be resurfaced from Jogheshwari and Andheri. These include Lokhandwala Cross Lane 4, Bhagat Singh Road, Narsee Monjee Road, Saint Xavier’s Road, Upasana Lane, Vaishali Nagar Road, road from Versova Municipal School to Posha Nakhva Garden, Versova Police Station Road, Dadabhai Cross Road No. 2, Mhatarpada Road, and Dawood Baug Road. An official said that this resurfacing will be undertaken in the next three months in a phased manner.