5 K earthen pots distributed to quench thirst of birds in scorching sun

Aurangabad, May 10:

Deogiri Nagri Sahakari Bank distributed 5,000 earthen pots to quench the thirst of birds at different places in the city. Rising temperature is becoming unbearable for citizens in the city, so, birds are facing it is a big problem.

Considering this, bank chairman Kishor Shitole started this project to quench the thirst of the birds by keeping water in earthen pots. In this initiative, earthen pots were distributed to about 1000 citizens who came for exercise and morning walks at the Divisional Sports Complex recently to keep water for the birds.

The remaining 4000 pots were provided to people at different places in the city. Prominent industrialist Vivek Deshpande was the chief guest for the distribution programme.

Former corporator Dilip Thorat, and Surendra Kulkarni also grace the event. Vice-chairman Sanjay Gaikwad, director Sandeep Pandit, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Praveen Nandedkar, Datta Shinde, Rupendra Koyalkar and staff were present.