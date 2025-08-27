5 K vehicles leave for Mumbai for Maratha reservation agitation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation agitator Manoj Jarange Patil has called for an agitation in Mumbai. Maratha organisations have claimed that more than 5,000 vehicles from the city and surrounding areas have left for Mumbai for this agitation.

Sunil Kotkar from Jhunjar Chhawa Sanghatana said that the agitators had taken essential supplies with them in the vehicles.

Maratha reservation agitator Manoj Jarange Patil left for Mumbai from Antarvali Sarati in Jalna district on Wednesday morning to go on a hunger strike. Maratha community members from the city and the district proceeded towards Antarvali Sarati in the morning to participate in this agitation.

Hundreds of vehicles have left towards Shivneri Gad, where Manoj Jarange Patil is staying, instead of going towards Antarvali Sarati. At the same time, hundreds of vehicles have left directly towards Mumbai. Maratha community brethren from each ward of the city and the area prepared separately and took out vehicles in groups.

Also, since the route was planned, many preferred to reach the designated place. Sunil Kotkar also informed that hundreds of vehicles had stopped near the Pandhari Bridge area of Ahilyanagar to participate in Manoj Jarange's rally.

Gas, stove & other essential items with them

While leaving for the agitation, the protesters have taken food items, raincoats, umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain, gas cylinders for cooking, stoves, mattresses, blankets and other items with them. Since it is estimated that the Maratha reservation struggle will last for several days, the agitators have left with full preparations. Preparations have been made to stay for several days. Apart from this, the protesters informed that they have taken enough food items, including chivada, to stay there for a longer period.