5 Measles positive, 8 suspects patients found

In all, five Measles positive and eight suspect children were found on Monday. The number of suspects in the city have now reached to 168. In all, 22 children have been reported positive so far.

The Measles suspects are found in the city for the past one month. So far, the reports of 62 suspected children have been received from the Haffkine Institute, Mumbai, of which, 22 children have been reported positive. Moreover, the number of suspects is on a rise. It takes time to receive the reports of the suspects from Mumbai. Hence, the restriction of epidemic has become a challenge for the health machinery. As a precaution, children between the age group of 9 months to 5 years are being vaccinated at all the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health centres. On Monday, additional doses were given to 55 children. Similarly, 20 children were given MR-1 doses and 19 children MR-2 doses, said AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.