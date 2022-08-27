5 teams declared winners in different categories of Hackathon

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A total of five teams emerged victorious in different categories in a grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH)- 2022 hosted at Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) on Thursday and Friday. MIT was one of the 75 nodal centres of SIH competition across the country.

A total of 24 groups from various parts of the country arrived here for the competition. Of them, five teams were declared winners in their categories. The participants were asked to give solutions to a problem in each category.

The Groups-Wheel AI Srinagar, Global Hawks Delhi, Coalesce Bhopal, Tricolored Technophiles Chittor, and Showstoppers Dhawangiri respectively received Rs 1 lakh each as a first prize for finding the best solutions to the problems identified in the areas of Transportation and Logistics, Robotics and Drones, Clean and Green Technology, Disaster Management and others.

The teams-GG Bangalore, Node Rotors Thane, Tinkererz Tiruchirappalli, Helfers Indore, and Spoton Hyderabad won the second prize of Rs 75,000 each.

Also, the groups-Vserv Vijayawada, DWings New Delhi, Solution Squad Kashipur, and Sharp Coders Mumbai were declared winners of the third prize of Rs 50,000 each.

Nath Valley School and Sanjeevani Academy (Kopargaon), in the Junior category of the SIH competition received Rs 25,000 each.

Dr Manali Kolhe (Managing Director, Sanjeevani Group of Schools, Kopargaon) and Dr Santosh Bhosle (Director, MIT and the examiners presented the prizes to the winners. Dr Bhakti Ahirwadkar and Dr Babasaheb Sonawane coordinated the competition.

Box

Reducing damage from natural calamities became possible

An App and website called ‘Key Blue’ was developed by Prateek Agarwal and his group Tricolored Technophiles (Chittoor), to provide pre-disaster information to avoid losses from calamities. For this, his team got the first prize in the SIH.