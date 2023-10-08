5 vehicles stolen in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Five vehicles were stolen from various parts of the city. Cases were registered at respective police stations on Saturday.

Raju Pandit’s (Harshnagar, Jaibhavaninagar, Labour Colony) motorcycle (MH 20 BK 1365) was stolen from TV Centre area.

Shafiq Rafiq Shaikh’s car (MH 14 FM 6152) worth Rs 12.50 lakh was stolen from Marathwada Service Centre near Apple Hospital.

Ganpatsingh Dobhal’s (Mukundwadi) motorcycle (MH12 FE 4443) was stolen from his house.

Yogesh Raut’s (Arihantnagar) motorcycle (MH20 CE 3397) was stolen from Sillekhana area.

Abhay Kharat’s motorcycle (MH 28 AA 0596) was stolen from Harsul. Cases were registered with Cidco, Jinsi, Mukundwadi, Kranti Chowk and Harsul police stations.