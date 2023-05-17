5-year-old girl crossing road with her mother dies in accident

Hit by speeding motorcycle; incident near Ambedkarnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A five year old girl crossing the road with her mother died in an accident after being hit by a speeding motorcycle. The incident occurred near Ambedkarnagar on Jalgaon road on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Anvi Pratap More (5, Phulenagar, Ambedkarnagar, Cidco N-7).

According to police, Anvi was the elder daughter of the couple Shila and Pratap More. Anvi studied in the Baliram Patil school in kindergarten. She was also going for tuition between 11 am to 1 pm. Her mother Shila used to drop Anvi to the tuition and took her home. As usual on Tuesday, Shila was heading towards home along with Anvi from her tuition. While they were crossing the road in Ambedkarnagar on Jalgaon road, a motorcycle (MH-15-JB-8956) hit Anvi.

The hit left Anvi unconscious. The motorcyclist admitted her to a private hospital. The doctors then referred her to the government medical college and hospital. Meanwhile the doctors at the GMCH declared her dead. Shila then registered a case in the Cidco police station.