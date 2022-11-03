50 colleges group formed for NAAC accreditation

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has formed a group of 50 colleges for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation before March 31, 2023.

Talking to newsmen on Thursday, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that all granted colleges and top non-aided colleges should seek accreditation.

There are 486 colleges within the jurisdiction of the university. Of them, 100 colleges are not fit for the accreditation

“The academic audit of those colleges which cannot seek NAAC grades will be done. The number of teams will be increased to complete the audit before April. The members from affiliated colleges will be included in the panel. The audit of the colleges which lack teachers and principals will be done in the first phase while the inspection of postgraduates will be conducted in the second phase. The university will evaluate the institutes which have less than 50 per cent staff in the third phase,” he asserted.

The vice-chancellor said that the decision about colleges affiliation for the next year would be taken after the audit report. He said that the university started taking steps to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).