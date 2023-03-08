50 NCP office bearers resign over name change

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 50 Muslim office bearers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) resigned over the renaming of the city in a press conference held at the Subhedari guest house on Wednesday.

The office bearers, in their resignation said that party leaders like Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar used to say and write Sambhajinagar even before the name was changed. Also, in the last meeting of Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet, the then NCP ministers did not oppose the renaming proposal. This has made it clear that now, the NCP does not believe in secularism and is only hungry for power. NCP East legislative assembly chairman Javed Nawaz Khan said that the resignations have been sent to the NCP state president Jayant Patil and city president Khwaja Sharfuddin. Khan said that he will not join any party, but will visit and participate in the MIM-led all-party sit-in in front of the collector office. Sameer Mirza, Kausar Sheikh, Azmat Mohammad Pathan, Mohsin Abdullah Sheikh and other office bearers were present.