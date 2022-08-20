50 pc candidates remain absent in contractual security guards' recruitment

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Nearly 50 per cent of candidates remained absent on the first day of the recruitment rally of security guards being conducted by Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). The security guards will be appointed on a contract basis.

The proposed recruitment of 7,000 posts of security guards in March-April 2020 was postponed because of Covid. More than 1.33 lakh youths applied for the 7,000 posts.

The nine companies of the State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) were entrusted with the responsibility of conducting physical fitness tests for the recruitment on the ground.

The SRPF which has regular experience in recruitment has made well planning. The recruitment of 19,322 candidates from Aurangabad, Latur, Buldhana and Nanded is being done in the city.

A total of 1500 youths are being called for the physical test in Satara area at 6 am daily. A total of 750 youths turned up on Saturday, the first-day recruitment process which was completed in six to seven hours. The recruitment will conclude on September 5. The SRPF made an arrangement for a tent, and water while refreshment is being provided at concessional rates.

The recruitment process on the first day was completed smoothly under the guidance of Commandant Nimit Goyal. There are five teams for doing registration and attendance while four other squads were deployed for conducting the physical test.

A batch of 50 youths is allowed to appear for a 1600-meter running test in each session after the documents verification. There are two ambulances with health staff, one each at entry and endpoints. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of 50 per cent weightage to be given HSC marks and 50 pc to a physical fitness test result.