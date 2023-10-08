50 years old surgical building in dangerous condition

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 50-year-old surgical building at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is in dangerous conditions. It is in dilapidated condition in several places. Hence, the administration has submitted a proposal worth Rs 500 crore to the state government. It is expected that the government should take measures before any untoward incident occurs.

The surgical building starting from the casualty department is in bad condition. Plants have grown at several places in the building area. Hence the administration has submitted a proposal for a six-storey building. However, the proposal is still in cold storage.

The delivery department is on the second floor of the surgical building. Pregnant women face severe inconvenience in going to this department from the casualty department. It has only 90 beds and around 200 mothers and their newborn babies are admitted in this department. Hence, many of them have to sleep on the floor. This problem will be solved if the new building is sanctioned.