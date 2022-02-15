50,000 vaccinated at E H community vaccination center

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

With the help of industry associations like CII, CMIA, Massia and Aurangabad First, the vaccination center at Endress Hauser (E H) company has reached 50,000 vaccinations in just six months. This community vaccination center will continue to operate in the company premises, said Sriram Narayanan, state vice president, CII in a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking further, Narayanan said that the industry and industrial associations have done a great job in responding to the call of the government for vaccination. To reduce the severity of corona, the organisations supplied oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to government and private hospitals. Bajaj Auto then took the lead in the vaccination campaign. With this inspiration, a vaccination center was started on July 16, 2021 at E H. There was good support from the co-workers, officers and industry associations to the company.

In all, 5000 people were vaccinated in the vaccination centers till August 21. The vaccination campaign was carried out with the support of the workers, employees, officials of the micro, small and medium enterprises in the Waluj area as well as the citizens of the surrounding villages. Till September 28, 10,000 people were vaccinated, on October 25, 20,000 and till February 15, 2022, 50,000 people have been successfully vaccinated by this center. This includes 18,000 women, said Narayanan. CII's Marathwada zonal president Raman Ajgaonkar, Aurangabad First president Ranjit Kakkad and Prasad Kokil were present.