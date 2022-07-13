51 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 13, 2022 10:40 PM 2022-07-13T22:40:02+5:30 2022-07-13T22:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 13: As many as, 51 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 37 in city and 14 ...
Aurangabad, July 13:
As many as, 51 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 37 in city and 14 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 51 (City: 37, Rural: 14)
Total Patients: 1,70,757
Patients discharged: 79 (City: 64, Rural: 15)
Total Discharged: 1,66,641
Total Deaths: 3738 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 378
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,58,512
First Dose: 30,24,678
Second Dose: 23,31,212
Precaution Dose: 1,02,622Open in app