51 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, July 13:

As many as, 51 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 37 in city and 14 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 51 (City: 37, Rural: 14)

Total Patients: 1,70,757

Patients discharged: 79 (City: 64, Rural: 15)

Total Discharged: 1,66,641

Total Deaths: 3738 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 378

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,58,512

First Dose: 30,24,678

Second Dose: 23,31,212

Precaution Dose: 1,02,622