5.1 K candidates to appear for CBSE-X & XII exams in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct X and XII examinations at 13 centres of the city beginning on Thursday.

A total of 4400 students of 10th grade and 726 candidates of 12th grade registered for the examinations this year in the district. All city schools have been diligently preparing for the examinations, under the careful supervision of the CBSE regional office, Pune. Meetings of all city coordinators have already taken place, showcasing the Board's commitment to a well-organised examination process.

To guarantee the timely delivery of exam papers, CBSE is ensuring that the first four papers reach the banks and finally to all examination centres promptly.

Also, the Board is meticulous in confirming the timely update of practical and internal marks. The nodal centres have been designated, and various groups and meetings have been established well in advance, indicating a proactive approach to the entire examination process. The CBSE is taking all measures to ensure a seamless and fair evaluation process.

Talking about preparations, City Coordinator of Examinations Dr Sharda Gupta (Principal, Nath Valley School) said "The papers, as soon as, are over, should reach the Nodal centres within eight days, and CBSE has taken extra steps to appoint Head Examiners (HE) for examination duties.”

She said that the appointment of teachers as examiners is underway, showcasing CBSE's commitment to a robust evaluation process.