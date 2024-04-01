51 proposals for new polytechnics, Engg branches & pharmacy colleges

ChhatrapatiSambhajinagar: The different education societies from Marathwada have submitted proposals for opening new polytechnics, branches of Engineer and PhramcyCollege from the academic year 2024-25.

It may be noted that the proposals for the new polytechnics, colleges, and branches were invited every year by apex bodies like the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The education societies from the region submitted 51 proposals for new colleges and branches for the academic year 2024-25.

Talking to this newspaper, the joint director of Technica Education (DTE) of ChhatrapatiSambhajinagar division DrUmeshNagedeve said that they received 22 proposals for opening four new polytechnics and new branches of engineering. He said that the education trusts from the division submitted 29 proposals for Pharmacy courses.

There are 27 Engineering, 56 polytechnics, 14 D Pharmacy polytechnics and 90 Pharmacy colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharahiv, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded and Hingoli districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the DTE division.

Engg, Pharmacy colleges & polytechnics in M'wada

--27 EngineeringColleges with 8,381 seats

--56 polytechnics with 14,230 seats

--14 D PharmacyPolytechnics with 3,850 seats

--90 Pharmacy degree colleges with 7,230

Govt tentatively withheld permission for Phramcy colleges

The Pharmacy Council of India has decided not to permit any new pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2024-25. So, the state government withheld the permission for the new pharmacy college. According to sources, some teacher's unions had requested the State government to stop giving permission to any pharmacy college as 30 per cent of seats remained vacant last year across the State. The sources said some education societies have approached the court with this decision.