53 new Covid cases in dist
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 18, 2022 02:01 AM2022-02-18T02:01:52+5:302022-02-18T02:01:52+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 17: District recorded 53 new Covid cases on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Garkheda area, Satara area, N-4, N-3, Jadhavwadi, Begumpura, Harsul (One each). N-6, Beed Bypass (Two each); Others - 19.
In all, 23 patients were found positive in the rural areas.
One dies: total deaths: 3722
A 72-year-old woman from Kotnandra, Sillod died in a private hospital.
Patients tally in district on February 17
New patients: 53 (City 30 Rural 23)
Total patients: 1,69,451
Cured - 1,64,658
Discharged today: 107 (City 41 66 rural)
Active: 1,071
Deaths: 3,722 (01 dies on Thursday)
Vaccination in district on February 17
Total Doses: 45,45,000
First Dose: 28,29,969
Second Dose: 16,81,048
Precaution Dose: 33,983