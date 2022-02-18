53 new Covid cases in dist

Aurangabad, Feb 17: District recorded 53 new Covid cases on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Garkheda area, Satara area, N-4, N-3, Jadhavwadi, Begumpura, Harsul (One each). N-6, Beed Bypass (Two each); Others - 19.

In all, 23 patients were found positive in the rural areas.

One dies: total deaths: 3722

A 72-year-old woman from Kotnandra, Sillod died in a private hospital.

Patients tally in district on February 17

New patients: 53 (City 30 Rural 23)

Total patients: 1,69,451

Cured - 1,64,658

Discharged today: 107 (City 41 66 rural)

Active: 1,071

Deaths: 3,722 (01 dies on Thursday)

Vaccination in district on February 17

Total Doses: 45,45,000

First Dose: 28,29,969

Second Dose: 16,81,048

Precaution Dose: 33,983