54 pc voters turn out in Central Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 54 per cent of voters turned out in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency (107) of the district by 5 pm on Wednesday.

It may be noted that there are nine Constituencies in the district. This Constituency is considered important among all from a political point of view. This time around, there are 24 candidates of the different parties in the fray. The number of voters is 3.66 lakh. A total of 1,99,187 (53.98) turned out at 320 polling booths today. Prominent candidates Pradeep Jaiswal (Shinde Sena and Mahayuti), Balasaheb Thorat (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena), Nasser Siddiqui (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), and Javed Qureshi (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi).

When the voting commenced at 7 am, there were long queues at some booths while other polling booths had a few voters due to cold and non-receiving polling chits in different colonies. Complaints of malfunction in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported in some places. The staff immediately took note of it and replaced the EVMs.

Box

Voting up to 5 pm

The genderwise turnout of voters in the Constituency by 5 pm is as follows

Male voters—1,04647

Female voters--94,536

Other-------------04

Total voters-----1,99,187

Voting pc-------53.98

Box

Voting percentage after every two hours

Time-----------voting pc

Up to 9 am----7.22

Upto 11 am--17.72

Upto 1 pm---29.85

Upto 3 pm---41.31

Upto 5 pm—53.98 pc