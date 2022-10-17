545 youths to present Qawwali, Jalsa, Rangoli, Poetry today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2022 08:25 PM 2022-10-17T20:25:02+5:30 2022-10-17T20:25:02+5:30
All the contests will be completed on Tuesday while only the prize distribution ceremony will be organised on October ...
All the contests will be completed on Tuesday while only the prize distribution ceremony will be organised on October 19 in presence of dignitaries.
The stage-wise schedule of Tuesday’s competitions is as follows;
1.Sujanrang Stage
--Qawwali (9 am-1.30 pm)
--Folk Dance-Adivasi (1.30 pm-10.30 pm)
2.Lokrang Stage
--Gondhal (9 am-1 pm)
3. Natyarang Stage
--One-Act-Play (9 am-3 pm)
4. Naadrang Stage
---Light Music-Indian (9 am-5 pm)
5.Natrang
--Jalsa (10 am-4 pm)
6. Shabdrang Stage
--Poetry Reading
--Quiz Contest-written (10 am-11.30 am)
--Quiz Contest-oral (3.30 pm-4.30 pm)
7. Lalitrang Stage
--Rangoli (9.30 am-12 noon)Open in app