545 youths to present Qawwali, Jalsa, Rangoli, Poetry today

All the contests will be completed on Tuesday while only the prize distribution ceremony will be organised on October 19 in presence of dignitaries.

The stage-wise schedule of Tuesday’s competitions is as follows;

1.Sujanrang Stage

--Qawwali (9 am-1.30 pm)

--Folk Dance-Adivasi (1.30 pm-10.30 pm)

2.Lokrang Stage

--Gondhal (9 am-1 pm)

3. Natyarang Stage

--One-Act-Play (9 am-3 pm)

4. Naadrang Stage

---Light Music-Indian (9 am-5 pm)

5.Natrang

--Jalsa (10 am-4 pm)

6. Shabdrang Stage

--Poetry Reading

--Quiz Contest-written (10 am-11.30 am)

--Quiz Contest-oral (3.30 pm-4.30 pm)

7. Lalitrang Stage

--Rangoli (9.30 am-12 noon)