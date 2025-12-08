55 exam centres of SSC & HSC banned due to malpractice

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has banned 55 HSC and SSC centres for malpractice during the examination of February-March 2025.

The cases of malpractice were reported from 13 centres of SSC examination and 42 centres of HSC examination in the division last year. The officers of the Board made it clear that all those schools and colleges would not be given centres henceforth.

The examinations of HSC will commence on February 10 while students of SSC students take their papers beginning on February 20.

The division also has a plan to restructure the centres this year. In this, the new centres lack facilities, and guidance has been sought from the State Board as there are no facilities as per the criteria of the existing students' strength.

“Out of the 80 proposals received for new centres for SSC and HSC, only 10 centres have been newly approved,” said Deepak Kokatre, Assistant Secretary of the Divisional Board.

No entry for students from other districts

It may be noted that the divisional board is doing preparations for the examination. This included

determining the centres. The MSBSHSE made a decision to avoid accepting applications at the last minute of the year, as this causes trouble at the centres.

It has also been clarified that rural centres will not be given to avoid people coming to the examination from other districts at the eleventh hour.

In a meeting of the State Board Chairman and School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, it was decided that the examination centres where irregularities were found last year should not be allowed.

In February-March last year, the board issued a circular regarding copy-free examinations. As per the circular, the chiefs and supervisors of the centres where copy and malpractices were found during the examinations of 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2024 were exchanged for transparency.

The number of such examination centres was more than 200 in the division.

It was also clarified that the recognition of centres where copy cases or malpractices are found in the 2024-25 board examination would be permanently cancelled. Even after that, malpractices were found at 55 centres in both examinations. The recognition of all the examination centres was cancelled.

Application process to close 20 days before

Earlier, examination applications were being accepted until the last day. Now, to avoid irregularities and for the planning of the centre, the application submission process will close 20 days before the examination. Only those applications of students from the school which have UDISE Code and board approval will be accepted.

(Anil Sable, Divisional President of Board)