55 students of Nehru College get scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 55 meritorious BA, B Com and B Sc students from Pt Jawahar Nehru College received from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

The colleges signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) recently for financial assistance to the undergraduate meritorious students of economically weaker sections. The HPCL approved scholarships to 55 students for the academic year 2024-25. These students received Rs 4.62 lakh HPCL scholarship.

College principal Dr Sanjay Moon, vice principal Dr S R Manza and initiative coordinator Dr Lekhchand Meshrak worked on the project.