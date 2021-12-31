557 lamps to be lit at Jain temple

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

Acharya Shri Prasannasagar ji Gurudev is enthroned at Sammed Shikharji. He is the first acharya to observe 557 days of silence and Siha Nishkridata. His sadhana started from July 21, 2021 and will continue till January 28, 2023.

Under this initiative, he will observe 496 fasts without drinking water. The 167th fast and the 23rd Parana will be held on January 3. Hence on January 2, the Guru Bhakt Parivar throughout India will perform recitation of bhaktasar Stotra, Bhajan Kirtan and Aarti. In all, 15596 lamps will be lit on January 2. The Aurangabad based Guru Bhakt Parivar will light 557 lamps at Shri Parshwanath Khandelwal Digambar Jain Temple Rajabazar, informed, temple trust president Lalit Patni, Nilesh Pahade, Narendra Ajmera and Piyush Kasliwal.