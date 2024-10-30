56 complaints of model code of conduct’s violation filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration received 56 complaints about Model Code of Conduct's violations.

It administration claimed that action was taken on these complaints within 100 minutes. The highest number of complaints(22)were filed from Sillod Constituency, followed by Aurangabad Central and East (seven complaints each), Paithan (five), Aurangabad West (four) and Vaijapur (five).

The administration said that they cleared all the grievances. A special Cell for Model Code Conduct was started at the district collector officer for Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has made the c-VIGIL mobile App and toll-free number 1950 available to complain about violations of the model code of conduct during elections. Complaints are being lodged through it.

The complaints are related to not covering the plaque bearing the party symbol and cornerstone of the development work and not removing flags.

Box

Show cause notice to authorities

The Model Code of Conduct Cell forwards the complaint immediately to the flying squad from within the jurisdiction of the concerned Returning Officer. It is expected to be resolved within 100 hours.

In Sillod Constituency, in one such case, the complaint was not resolved within 100 hours. Sources said that a show cause notice has been issued to the election officer for this.

Box

Action to be taken against officers

Some officers are attending political party events. The Election Department received complaints about it. The case is being handed over to the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad. District Collector Deelip Swami said that once they receive the report, action would be taken definitely against the officers.