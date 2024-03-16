56 female officers and constable in rural police force honoured

Balancing duty and health: Recognition for female police officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rural police office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently felicitated 56 female officers and constables for their outstanding service, particularly those stationed in rural areas.

The event, held on March 13 at the Kailash Shilpa auditorium, also addressed the challenges faced by these women in maintaining their health while juggling demanding work schedules and family responsibilities.

Superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya acknowledged the unique pressures faced by female officers. He said that the women officials and constables are often posted in remote areas and work long hours with unpredictable schedules. This can take a toll on their physical and mental well-being.

Dr Sonal Rathi, a gynecologist, offered valuable advice to the officers. She emphasized the importance of regular health checkups and a balanced diet to prevent health issues commonly faced by women who neglect their health due to demanding schedules. Dr Rathi also stressed the importance of exercise and early detection of symptoms to avoid serious health complications.

Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, sub divisional officer Puja Nangre and others were present.