56 new recruits to join district administration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district collector’s office will soon induct 56 newly appointed employees, including junior clerks and revenue assistants selected through MPSC.

Officials said the supply department has been allotted 30 junior clerks, whose document verification is complete. Another 26 revenue assistants will undergo verification on Tuesday before joining their respective departments. “The process of inducting the MPSC-selected employees is underway,” resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate confirmed.