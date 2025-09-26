56-year-old man allegedly kidnapped in Waluj over money dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 56-year-old man, Dilip Patil, was allegedly kidnapped from Waluj Cidco Mahanagar -1 on Wednesday over a financial dispute. His wife, Pratibha Patil, has lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police, naming Mayur Jagdale as the prime suspect.

According to the complaint, Dilip went out for his usual evening walk on September 24 at around 8.30 pm but did not return home even by midnight. Pratibha searched the area and contacted relatives, but there was no sign of him.

At 12.08 am, Pratibha received a call from an unknown number. In a frightened voice, Dilip said he was in Khed before the call abruptly ended. The number was later traced to the suspect, Mayur Jagdale. The complaint mentions prior financial dealings between Dilip and Jagdale, raising suspicion that Dilip was forcibly taken in an unknown vehicle from in front of his home. Acting on the complaint, MIDC Waluj Police have registered a kidnapping case and launched a detailed investigation. The incident has caused alarm in the Waluj area.