5729 voters preferred 'NOTA'

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency election, 5729 voters chose 'NOTA' (None of the Above) because they did not find any of the 37 candidates contesting to be competent. This is 800 more voters than in the 2019 election, where the 'NOTA' count was 4929.

Therefore, the Constitution grants the right to vote to citizens above 18 years. Through voting, leaders are elected, and if competent leaders are chosen, the country can progress. However, if no candidate seems competent, since 2014, the 'NOTA' option has been provided on the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine). Recently, the use of 'NOTA' has been increasing. In this election, the votes for 'NOTA' are significantly higher than the votes received by 29 independent candidates in the fray.

In the first round, 160 voters chose 'NOTA'. Thereafter, in each of the 27 rounds, this number increased by at least 200 votes per round.