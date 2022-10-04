58,475 new electricity connections in ‘Seva Pandharwda’

9,528 connections under Aurangabad regional office

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has provided 58,475 household electricity connections in the State under the Seva Pandharwada of the State government. Also, the company has achieved 100 percent target by settling all pending applications for changing the name on the electricity bill of 44,669 customers in this fortnight.

During the Seva Pandarwada observed between September 17 to October 2, MSEDCL chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal had directed that complaints such as pending new electricity connection and change of name on the electricity bill of the customers should be redressed in this fortnight. Along with new electricity connections, MSEDCL has provided an online facility to change names on electricity bills of customers. New customers have to pay a security deposit along with proof of residency for electricity connection. Also, a certificate from the local body or competent authorities is required to change the name on the electricity bill. From the 58,476 new connections, the MSEDCL provided 9,528 new household connections in Aurangabad, 25,685 in Kokan, 14,975 in Nagpur and 9,673 connections in Pune regional offices. Likewise, the 44,669 applications of name change includes 3,285 applications from Aurangabad, 20,283 from Kokan, 6,300 from Nagpur and 14,801 from Pune regional offices.