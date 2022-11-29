59.9 k students waiting for Pharmacy courses admissions

Aurangabad: Thousands of aspirants of undergraduate degree courses in pharmacy have been waiting for the centralised admission process (CAP) across the State.

The admission process for pharmacy courses was paralysed because of the delayed verification of new colleges by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the UG pharmacy admission date up to November 30.

The provisional merit list will be released on December 2 while students will be able to submit grievances up to December 5. The final merit list will be displayed on December 7. However, the further schedule of the CAP rounds was not declared yet. Nearly 59, 996 candidates have registered for the B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses so far.

D Pharmacy CAP rounds schedule announced

The Directorate of Technical Education has extended the admission date to the D Pharmacy course up to November 30 and also a schedule of three CAP rounds.

There are 104 D Pharmacy courses with 6,540 seats in Marathwada. A total of 26,000 candidates have registered so far. The provisional merit list will be displayed on December 1 while aspirants can submit objections between December 6 and 8.

The seats will be allotted for the first CAP round on December 9 while candidates will have to confirm admission from December 10 to 12. The vacant seats for the second CAP round will be announced on December 13 while for the third CAP round, it is on December 20. The cut-off date for admissions is December 30.