6 booked for throwing ink

Aurangabad, May 28:

A total of six persons were booked with Begumpura Police Station on Friday night for allegedly throwing ink on Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Sanjay Nimbalkar. Sachin Nikam, Pavankumar Pawar, Gunaratna Sonawne and three others were involved in the incident.

A meeting of the Management Council was held on Friday. Sanjay Nimbalkar came out of the meeting hall to attend to talk on a mobile phone.

He was standing in front of the chamber of the Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

One of the accused Sachin Nikam came there and threw ink on Nimbalkar. He also held the collar of Nimbalkar’s shirt and abused him.

In the complaint, it was stated that the accused asked a question as to why he (Nimbalkar) was demanding a separate university? On the basis of the complaint given by Nimbalkar, a complaint was registered against the accused. PSI Bhalerao is on the case.